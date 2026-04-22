Las Vegas Aces to Have 33 of 44 Games Broadcast Nationally in 2026, with Every Game Slated to Air Locally

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The WNBA announced the league's broadcast schedule for 2026, and the Las Vegas Aces are set to appear nationally in 33 of 44 regular season games. Additionally, as part of the Aces partnership with Scripps Sports, 26 of the Aces games will be broadcast locally on either The Spot-Vegas 34 or KTNV-TV Channel 13, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas. The remaining Aces games not on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KTNV are included in the league's 33 nationally televised games, so that local Aces fans will once again have the ability to watch every game this season as the defending champions look to run it back in 2026.

The Aces tip off the franchise's historic 30th season in the league in a rematch against Phoenix, their 2025 WNBA Finals opponent, on May 9 on ABC (12:30 p.m.). Prior to the start, team members will receive their 2025 WNBA Championship rings in a pregame celebration, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to soak in the entirety of the ring ceremony.

In all, there will be seven games on CBS and three each on ABC and NBC. A total of nine games will be shown on USA, four on Prime, two each on ESPN, ION and Peacock and one game will be carried by NBA TV. The remaining 11 games will be available exclusively for local fans to watch on Vegas 34-The Spot, while the combined 12 games on NBA TV, Peacock and USA also will air on Vegas 34-The Spot.

DATE H/A OPPONENT PT NAT TV

5/9/26 Phoenix 12:30 pm ABC

5/10/26 @ Los Angeles 3 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

5/13/26 @ Connecticut 5 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

5/15/26 @ Connecticut 4:30 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

5/17/26 @ Atlanta 10:30 am NBC

5/23/26 Los Angeles 5 pm CBS

5/28/26 @ Dallas 5 pm Prime

5/31/26 @ Golden State 12:30 pm NBC

6/2/26 @ Los Angeles 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

6/6/26 Golden State 12 pm ABC

6/8/26 Seattle 7 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

6/11/26 @ Portland 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

6/13/26 Minnesota 5 pm CBS

6/15/26 @ Dallas 5 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

6/17/26 @ Phoenix 7 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

6/21/26 Golden State 1 pm CBS

6/23/26 New York 7 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

6/25/26 Dallas 7 pm NBA TV & The Spot-Vegas 34

6/28/26 @ Chicago 1 pm CBS

7/3/26 Chicago 7 pm ION

7/5/26 Indiana 4 pm ESPN

7/9/26 @ Portland 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

7/11/26 Phoenix 3 pm Peacock & The Spot-Vegas 34

7/12/26 Indiana 6 pm NBC

7/20/26 @ Toronto 5 pm Peacock & The Spot-Vegas 34

7/22/26 @ Washington 4:30 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

7/28/26 Portland 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

7/30/26 New York 7 pm Prime

8/1/26 @ Chicago 10 am CBS

8/3/26 @ Atlanta 4:30 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

8/6/26 @ Indiana 4 pm Prime

8/8/26 @ Minnesota 10 am CBS

8/9/26 @ New York 9:30 am ABC

8/11/26 Washington 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

8/13/26 Washington 7 pm Prime

8/15/26 Minnesota 5 pm CBS

8/18/26 Atlanta 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

8/20/26 Connecticut 7 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

8/23/26 @ Toronto 4 pm The Spot-Vegas 34

8/28/26 Toronto 7 pm ION

9/17/26 @ Seattle 7 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

9/20/26 Seattle 6 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34

9/22/26 Los Angeles 7 pm ESPN

9/24/26 @ Phoenix 7 pm USA & The Spot-Vegas 34







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026

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