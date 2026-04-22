Sparks Announce Franchise-Record 31 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2026
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced a franchise-record 31 national broadcasts in 2026, besting the previous high of 23 set last year. More than half of these 31 broadcasts, 17, will air exclusively on the national network.
Sparks games will air live this upcoming season on ABC, CBS, ESPN, ION, NBC, Peacock, Prime Video, USA Network and NBA TV. The team's first nationally televised contest will take place Opening Night at home against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and broadcast on the USA Network. From June 21 through July 13, the Sparks will play a franchise-record seven consecutive nationally broadcast games. Seven of Los Angeles' final nine regular-season contests will be played in front of a national television audience.
WNBA League Pass will stream select live games (local blackouts may apply) and offer the largest vault of on-demand games. Through the league's direct-to-consumer service and the introduction of WNBA ID, fans can enjoy an enhanced viewer experience, increased compatibility with multi-device viewing, and home/away feeds when available. Fans can also take advantage of the WNBA's "Tap to Watch" feature, which simplifies how they find and access live game telecasts across platforms.
Spectrum SportsNet continues to be the official TV home of the Sparks, and its 2026 broadcast schedule is forthcoming.
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