Toronto Tempo Announce 2026 Theme Nights

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - The Toronto Tempo today announced their slate of theme nights for the 2026 regular season, delivering unforgettable moments on and off the court during the team's inaugural year at home. Spanning 22 home games, the schedule celebrates culture, community, and the continued growth of basketball across Canada.

From historic firsts to fan-favourite celebrations and a cross-country series, the Tempo's 2026 home schedule will spotlight the people, stories and communities shaping the game - while bringing the energy of the WNBA to fans nationwide.

The 2026 Toronto Tempo theme nights include the following games (all times in EDT):

Friday, May 8 vs. Washington Mystics (7:30 p.m.) - Opening Night, presented by CIBC: Be part of history as Canada's first WNBA team tips off with an electric night filled with energy, pride, and unforgettable moments at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Washington Mystics.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Portland Fire (6:00 p.m.) - Court & Culture: Asian Heritage Night: A celebration of the Asian cultures that shape Toronto and the basketball community, tipping off at 6 p.m. EST versus Portland Fire. The evening will spotlight storytelling, community, limited-edition merch created in partnership with Asian Roots Collective, and the fans helping grow the game across generations.

Saturday, May 30 vs. Seattle Storm (1:00 p.m.) - Youth Jam: A high-energy experience bringing together young fans, families, and rising hoopers to inspire the next generation, celebrating the future of the game.

Thursday, June 25 vs. LA Sparks (7:00 p.m.) - Court & Culture: Indigenous Heritage Night: Honouring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures and uplifting Indigenous voices, artistry, and communities across Canada.

Saturday, June 27 vs. Phoenix Mercury (2:00 p.m.) - Play with Pride Night, presented by Sephora: Celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ fans, athletes, and creators while bringing the community together through basketball and unapologetic pride, along with limited-edition merch by Peau de Loup and Round21.

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Golden State Valkyries (7:00 p.m.) - SLAM Night: A celebration of hoops culture in partnership with SLAM, one of basketball's most iconic voices. The night pays homage to style, storytelling, and the culture that continues to shape the sport - limited-edition merch available.

Friday, July 10 vs. Dallas Wings (7:30 p.m.) & Sunday July 12 vs. New York Liberty (3:00 p.m.) - Cross-Canada Series: Montreal, presented by CIBC and Sephora: Bringing the energy of the WNBA to Quebec while celebrating Montreal's culture and basketball community.

Friday, July 17 vs. Atlanta Dream (7:30 p.m.) - Homegrown Hoops Night, presented by Canada Basketball: Honouring the players, coaches, and communities growing the game from local courts to the national stage, Homegrown Hoops Night presented by Canada Basketball celebrates Canadian Basketball at every level.

Thursday, July 30 vs. Minnesota Lynx (7:00 p.m.) - Carnival Celebration Game, presented by Instacart: A vibrant night of culture, music, and community that brings the rhythm and energy of the city courtside - limited-edition merch available.

Friday, August 21 vs. Portland Fire (10:00 p.m.) & Sunday August 23 vs. Las Vegas Aces (7:00 p.m.) - Canada Series: Vancouver, presented by Sephora and CIBC: A West Coast celebration of culture, community, and the continued rise of basketball.

Friday, September 18 vs. Indiana Fever (7:30 p.m.) - Her Health, Her Future Night, presented by CIBC and Women's College Hospital Foundation: A powerful evening focused on women's wellness, storytelling, and empowerment at Scotiabank Arena.

Sunday, September 20 vs. New York Liberty (3:00 p.m.) - Fan Celebration Night: Closing out the season with a thank you to Tempo fans for the energy, passion, and support throughout the team's inaugural year.

Additional details, including in-game activations, community programming, and exclusive fan experiences, will be announced throughout the season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.