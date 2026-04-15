Toronto Tempo Unveils Inaugural Court Design at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release









Toronto Tempo Unveils court

(Toronto Tempo) Toronto Tempo Unveils court(Toronto Tempo)

TORONTO - The Toronto Tempo revealed the team's inaugural court last night - a bold and dynamic playing surface that brings the Tempo identity to life at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto Tempo's inaugural court. High-res photography available HERE.

At centre court sits the Tempo logo, grounding the floor in who the Tempo are and setting the tone for a space designed for speed, movement, and momentum. The court features the team's signature colours - Borealis Blue and Tempo Bordeaux - expressed through both bold, opaque elements and softer transparent treatments, creating depth and motion across the hardwood.

Running through the wood itself are the Tempo's signature speedlines, crafted from maple wood, reinforcing the pace and energy that define the team on and off the court.

The court also proudly features the team's home arena, Coca-Cola Coliseum, along with founding partners Sephora and CIBC, as well as partners Instacart and Tampax featured on the basketball nets. Additional partners will be announced and added to the court in the near future.

The Tempo will also have a second, different home court for its upcoming Cross-Canada Series, which will see the team play games at Bell Centre (Montreal) and Rogers Arena (Vancouver), as well as at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto). This court will be revealed at a later date.

The unveiling marks yet another milestone for the Tempo as the team heads toward its Home Opener versus the Washington Mystics on May 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

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