Chicago Sky 2026 Draft Party Gallery Presented by Revolution Brewing

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Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky have selected Tonie Morgan with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the team announced today.

"Tonie is one of the premier playmakers in basketball, leading the SEC in assists this year," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca. "We're thrilled to land a player of this caliber in the third round."

Morgan is a four-year collegiate player who suited up for Georgia Tech for her first three seasons before transferring to Kentucky for 2025-26. In 132 career games (131 starts), she averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field.

She led the SEC in assists per game this year with 7.9, along with 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. This season, she also jumped her three-point shooting to 34.4%, her career high. For her efforts this year, she earned 2025-26 All-SEC honors.

Morgan is Kentucky's all-time leader in single-season assists at 286.

At Georgia Tech, Morgan earned two-time All-ACC honors. She is Georgia Tech's all-time leader in assist percentage at 34.4 and ranks fourth in program history in total assists (468).

Morgan has 16 career games with 10 or more assists. She recorded her career high of 16 in November 2025. She scored her career high in points with Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament in 2025, going for 31 points and six assists.

The 2026 WNBA Draft site is now live to see the latest news updates, in-depth analysis of draft prospects and more.

Chicago tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

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