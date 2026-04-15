Seattle Signs Five Players to Training Camp Contracts

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the signing of five players to training camp contracts, including Rennia Davis, Beatrice Mompremier, Jaelyn Brown, Elle Ladine and Jalyn Brown.

Davis spent this last off-season playing for Nesibe Aydin in Turkey, where the 6-foot-1 forward led the team in scoring during the 2025-26 season, averaging 20.5 points on 57.0% shooting from the field, including 40.0% from three, along with 11.8 rebounds per game. The No. 9 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2021 WNBA draft, Davis missed her rookie season due to a foot injury. She made her WNBA debut with the team in 2022 before finishing the season with the Indiana Fever. Davis starred at the University of Tennessee, earning an AP All-America Honorable Mention as a senior and became one of just four players in Lady Vol history to rank in the program's top 10 in points, points per game, rebounds and rebounds per game, joining Chamique Holdsclaw, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.

Mompremier, a 6-foot-4 forward, played the 2025-26 season for the Xinjiang Magic Deer in China, where she led her team with 15.8 points per game on 55.9% shooting from the field and 10.0 rebounds per game. She was drafted No. 20 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2020 WNBA draft. In her three seasons in the WNBA with Connecticut and Atlanta, Mompremier averaged 2.0 points on 45.8% shooting and 2.8 rebounds per game. She played for Baylor University for two years before transferring to the University of Miami. Leading her hometown team, Mompremier was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2019 and 2020 after posting 16.8 points per game on 52.5% shooting from the field and 11.0 rebounds per game in her two seasons with the Hurricanes.

Jaelyn Brown spent the last two seasons in the WNBA, playing for Dallas in 2024 and Connecticut in 2025. She averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game and shot 46.7% from three. Playing in Greece during the offseason, the 6-foot-1 guard posted 12.5 points per game on 53.8% shooting from the field, as well as 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Brown graduated from Cal in 2020, where in her senior season, she averaged career-highs of 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She was named to the Pac-12 Honorable Mention Team her senior year and was a 2017 Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention selection.

Ladine played her college basketball locally at the University of Washington, where she placed eighth in program history in three-point field goals with 220. The 5-foot-11 guard finished her senior season with 13 games in double-figures, including 11 in Big Ten play, helping the Huskies to their first 20-plus win season since 2017. Her junior season, she led the Big Ten in three-point percentage in conference play (44.1%) and finished third in scoring with 19.2 points per game. In her first two seasons, Ladine received an All-Pac-12 Honorable mention in 2024 and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention in 2023.

Jalyn Brown averaged 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during her senior season at Michigan State University. The 6-foot-1 guard also shot 51.9% from the field, including 41.3% from behind the arc. She played her sophomore and junior year at Arizona State University, where she led the team in scoring both seasons with 17.3 and 18.0 points per game, respectively, and earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention honor in 2024. Prior to attending ASU, Brown played at the University of Louisville her freshman year.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.