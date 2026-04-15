Valkyries Sign Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Training Camp Contracts

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed guards Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Jack-Uh-Lan-Guh, Mwen-In-Tawn-Duh) to training camp contracts.

"We're so excited to be able to add Bailey, Caroline and Ndjakalenga to our training camp roster," said Golden State Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Each of these players have shown a high level of competitiveness, and a winning mentality, and a desire to improve. Excited to have them join us here in the Bay for training camp."

Ducharme appeared in 92 games for Connecticut across five seasons, averaging 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a Husky. Ducharme was named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team and BIG EAST All-Freshman Team in 2022 after posting 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and a 45.5 field goal percentage. During her Connecticut tenure, the 6-2 guard guided the Huskies to three Final Fours, two NCAA Championship games, and a victory in the 2025 National Championship.

Maupin is coming off a 2026 season in which she was named All-American Honorable Mention by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and All-Big 12 First Team for Texas Tech. The 5-10 guard led the Red Raiders with 15.2 points per game and 69 made threes while adding 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a 40.4 field goal percentage. Maupin began her collegiate career being named to the Big-12 All-Freshman Team in 2023 after recording 17 games in double figures and ranking second on the team with 10.2 points per game.

Mwenentanda played three seasons at Texas before transferring to Vanderbilt where she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field this past season. Mwenentanda was one of three Commodores to start all 34 games and helped lead Vanderbilt to a 29-5 overall record and to the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA Tournament. The 6-2 guard guided the Longhorns to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, opening March Madness with consecutive double-digit scoring performances.

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries hosts Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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