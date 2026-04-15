New York Liberty Re-Sign Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty re-signed 2024 WNBA Champion Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, the team announced today.

"Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is foundational to who we are as an organization," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Betnijah is a rare player in this league: trusted and respected by her teammates and our fanbase, and feared by the opponents she takes on every night. Betnijah is as healthy as she's been in years, and her presence elevates everything we do on both ends of the floor. Quite simply, the WNBA is better when Betnijah is a part of it, and having her back on the floor means a great deal to this franchise."

Laney-Hamilton, a 6-0 guard/forward, has played in 109 regular-season games with the Liberty (103 starts) with averages of 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Rutgers alum scored 20 points on 57.1 percent shooting (8for14) in the Liberty's Game 2 win over Minnesota in the 2024 WNBA Finals, becoming one of just five players in franchise history to record a 20point performance in the Finals. LaneyHamilton led the WNBA in average plusminus (+9.7) during the 2024 regular season and was the first-ever Liberty player to open a season with eight consecutive 20pluspoint games (2021). She was named to the WNBA AllDefensive Second Team in 2023 and finished fourth in WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting that season.

LaneyHamilton, a 2022 Dawn Staley Leadership Award recipient and the 2020 WNBA Most Improved Player, signed with New York ahead of the Liberty's inaugural season in Brooklyn in 2021 after spending the first five seasons of her career with Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, and Atlanta. She has recorded career averages of 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 234 regular-season games (155 starts) while posting 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 26 playoff games (25 starts).

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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