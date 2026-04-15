Portland Fire Signs Teja Oblak, Kamiah Smalls and Peyton Williams

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed guards Teja Oblak and Kamiah Smalls, along with forward Peyton Williams, the team announced today.

Oblak brings extensive international experience to Portland, having competed professionally across Europe and represented Slovenia in international competition, including FIBA Women's EuroBasket play. During the 2025-26 EuroLeague Women season with Galatasaray, she averaged 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game against top European competition. Oblak also helped ZVVZ USK Praha capture the 2025 EuroLeague Women championship, Europe's premier club competition.

Smalls completed her collegiate career at James Madison, where she averaged 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over her collegiate career and earned CAA Player of the Year honors in 2020. Smalls finished her career fourth in program history in scoring and was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She has also had stints with the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream.

Smalls has also competed professionally overseas, including with ESB Villeneuve d'Ascq LM (France), where she helped the club reach the EuroLeague Women Final and capture the French LFB Championship during the 2023-24 season. She later competed in Italy with Umana Reyer Venezia, helping Venezia capture the Italian Supercup title and reach the Italian League Finals during the 2024-25 season. She currently plays for Galatasaray (Turkey), where she helped the club reach the Turkish League Finals and Turkish Cup Finals during the 2025-26 season.

Williams completed her collegiate career at Kansas State, where she appeared in 126 games (114 starts) for the Wildcats. Williams totaled 1,546 career points and 964 rebounds during her time at Kansas State. In her senior season (2019-20), she averaged 15.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Since graduating in 2020, Williams has competed professionally overseas. Most recently, she played for Wuhan Shengfan (China) during the 2024-25 season, where she averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 57.2 percent from the field.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so. Single-game tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

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