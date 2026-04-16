Portland Fire Signs Jordan Harrison, Adds Frieda Bühner to Player Development Pool

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has signed guard Jordan Harrison and added forward Frieda Bühner to the player development pool, the team announced today.

Harrison completed her collegiate career at West Virginia University, where she was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team twice during her career. As a senior in 2026, she earned First Team All-Big 12 honors, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Tournament Most Valuable Player, and averaged 13.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. She recorded 110 steals, the second-highest single-season total in program history, and was the only Big 12 player to average more than 3.0 steals per game.

Bühner was selected by the Fire in the second round (17th overall) of the 2026 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-1 power forward currently plays for Movistar Estudiantes in Spain, where she averaged 19.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 12 FIBA EuroCup Women games during the 2026 season. A native of Osnabrück, Germany, Bühner most recently competed at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers, averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game across five appearances for Germany, earning All-Star Five honors. She also represented Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, averaging 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game off the bench in the country's first-ever Olympic appearance in women's basketball.

WNBA teams can now carry two additional player development roster spots, creating in-house training pipelines outside the salary cap. These players practice, receive stipends and benefits, and can be activated for up to 12 games, supporting rookie development and enhancing team depth.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9 as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so. Single-game tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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