Dallas Wings Sign Odyssey Sims

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX -The Dallas Wings have signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims, the team announced today.

"Odyssey is a veteran guard that can impact the game at both ends of the court," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She can be a tempo changer for us offensively and adds veteran experience to our young core. We look forward to O building upon her momentum after a successful run in Indiana and a championship season at Athletes Unlimited."

Sims, originally drafted No. 2 overall by the franchise in 2014, rejoins the team for the 2026 season. The 5-8 guard brings a wealth of experience to the Wings, having made stops with Dallas (2014-2016, 2023, 2024), Los Angeles (2017, 2018, 2024, 2025), Minnesota (2019, 2020, 2022), Atlanta (2021), Connecticut (2022) and Indiana (2025) throughout her 12-year professional career. Over her time in the W, Sims has picked up WNBA All-Star (2019), WNBA All-Second Team (2019) and WNBA All-Rookie Team honors (2014).

In 2025, Sims began the season with the Sparks, appearing in 12 contests, before closing the year with the Fever. She averaged 10.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 12 regular season contests with Indiana and helped guide the team to their first WNBA Semifinals appearance since 2015. Sims led the Fever in assists (4.4) and steals (1.4) per game during postseason action and finished second on the team in scoring (14.4).

Sims enjoyed a successful WNBA offseason, taking home the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball Champion crown while finishing the season with 6,764 leaderboard points. She averaged 26.2 points per contest and finished in double-digits in all 12 games. She became the first player in league history to surpass 30,000 leaderboard points.

The Irving, Texas native was a standout at Baylor University from 2010-2014 where she helped lead the program to a NCAA National Championship title in 2012.







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