Portland Fire Announces Radio Talent for 2026 Debut Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced A.J. Kanell and Sophia Jones will headline the team's radio broadcast call as the franchise begins its debut season. Kanell will serve as the play-by-play announcer alongside Jones, who will serve as the color analyst. The Fire previously announced Audacy as the team's exclusive radio rights holder, with all Fire regular season games airing on 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT-AM).

"We are thrilled to have A.J. and Sophia anchor Fire games on 910 ESPN Portland," said Kimberly Veale, Portland Fire SVP of Marketing and Communications. "As we reintroduce the Fire to the Portland community, our partnership with Audacy, which will be brought to life through the voices and analysis of A.J. and Sophia, will be a powerful way for our fans to engage with the debut season."

Kanell has called men's and women's college basketball for NBC Sports/Peacock, FOX Sports, and the Big Ten Network. He's the national voice for Major League Volleyball and calls women's volleyball for ESPN, FOX Sports, and the Big Ten Network. A Syracuse graduate, Kanell went on to spend five years as the play-by-play voice of Siena College's men's basketball program, three seasons calling men's basketball games for the University of Vermont, and two seasons as the voice of Seattle University men's basketball.

Jones joins Portland's radio broadcast team from Golden State, where she was the Valkyries radio analyst during the 2025 WNBA season. She was previously the voice of the University of San Francisco women's basketball team and served as a sideline reporter for the Dons' men's basketball program. Jones also served as a sideline reporter for the 2024 NBA California Classic, highlighting emerging NBA talent during the preseason showcase, and has worked select games as a sideline reporter for the Sacramento Kings. An alumna of San Jose State University, Jones was a member of the Spartans women's basketball program and called games for the Mountain West Network during her collegiate career while going through the recovery process for two torn ACLs.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9 as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at the Moda Center. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so or can purchase single-game tickets.

For more information on the Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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