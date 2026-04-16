Chicago Sky Sign Megan Nestor to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed forward Megan Nestor to a training camp contract, the team announced today.

Nestor is a 6-foot-4 forward out of North Texas. In her final collegiate season, she averaged 12.8 points, 14.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. Her 14.1 rebounds per game, 464 total rebounds and 173 offensive rebounds led the country. She posted 5.2 offensive boards per game.

She was the American League Defensive Player of the Year last season and broke the conference record for single-season rebounds.

Prior to her time at North Texas, Nestor played at Wayland Baptist (TX) of the NAIA. In her final season there, she averaged 20.5 points and 13.4 rebounds, being named the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year and an NAIA First-Team All-American.

Nestor played at Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School in St. Lucia, where she grew up. She played netball in St. Lucia, competing for their national team as early as 11 years old.

The Sky's roster now stands at 17 players.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 16, 2026

Chicago Sky Sign Megan Nestor to Training Camp Contract - Chicago Sky

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