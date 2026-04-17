Chicago Sky Sign Jordan Hobbs to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed guard Jordan Hobbs to a training camp contract, the team announced today.

Hobbs was the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm after a four-year collegiate career at Michigan. She didn't appear in any games with the Storm but played overseas this offseason with Italian club San Martino.

In Italy, Hobbs averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from three.

The 6-foot-3 guard played 117 games with Michigan from 2021-25, holding averages of 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. She shot 34.9% from three during college.

Hobbs improved her statistical output each season, culminating in her averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her senior season.

In her junior season, Hobbs shot 38.7% from three and scored her career high of 28 points in the NCAA Tournament First Round game against Iowa State, helping her team advance to the Round of 32.

The Sky's roster now stands at 19 players.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

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