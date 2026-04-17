Indiana Fever Sign Justine Pissott to Player Development Contract

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed power forward Justine Pissott, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, to one of the team's two Player Development roster spots.

In line with the new CBA, WNBA teams can now carry an additional two players on their roster, designated as player development spots. These players can individually be activated for up to 12 games per season but participate fully in practice and other team activities.

The Fever selected Pissott in the Second Round of the 2026 WNBA Draft earlier this week. The power forward joins the Fever after three years at Vanderbilt University, finishing with a career best of 11.1 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting, as well as career-highs in steals (14), blocks (29) and assists (77).

Two days after the WNBA Draft, the Fever continued to assemble their 2026 roster on Wednesday with the addition of veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

A nine-year veteran, Walker-Kimbrough is 5-foot-9 guard that was drafted sixth overall out of the University of Maryland by the Washington Mystics 2017. She spent seven seasons in Washington over two different stints, including three seasons initially that included a WNBA championship run in 2019 (where she was teammates with her new Fever teammate Myisha Hines-Allen) and then four more years from 2021-24.

Walker-Kimbrough finished third in Sixth Player of the Year voting in 2024, when she averaged a career-best 7.5 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Walker-Kimbrough's career also includes a season in Phoenix, where she played alongside Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, a brief stop in Connecticut in 2021 and last season in Atlanta, where she appeared in 41 games for the Dream.

"Shatori is a versatile guard who adds depth to our backcourt rotation," Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "She's a proven veteran in our league who brings a championship mindset and experience, both on and off the court."

For her career, Walker-Kimbrough has played in 274 games, starting 54, while averaging 5.6 points per contest.

"I'm looking forward to joining an amazing organization like the Fever. I'm excited to play alongside some of the most talented players in the league." Walker-Kimbrough said. "The success of the team last year not only speaks to the players but also Coach White and her staff, so I'm blessed to be a part of it."







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