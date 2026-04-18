Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have announced their 2026 training camp roster, with the team set to begin practice on Sunday, April 19, on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever, who begin the 2026 WNBA season on Saturday, May 9, at home against the Dallas Wings, enter training camp with 16 players.

2026 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster (Alphabetical):

First Last # Pos. Ht. Hometown College/Team

Aliyah Boston 7 C/F 6-5 St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands South Carolina

Monique Billings 25 F 6-3 Riverside, Calif. UCLA

Caitlin Clark 22 G 6-0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa

Sophie Cunningham 8 G 6-1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri

Damiris Dantas 12 C 6-3 Ferraz de Vasconcelos, Brazil N/A

Ty Harris 52 G 5-10 East Lansing, Mich. South Carolina

Myisha Hines-Allen 2 F 6-2 Montclair, N.J. Louisville

Lexie Hull 10 G 6-1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford

Raven Johnson^ 3 G 5-8 Atlanta, Ga. South Carolina

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 32 G 5-9 Aliquippa, Pa. Maryland

Megan McConnell* 16 G 5-7 Bridgeville, Pa. Duquesne

Kelsey Mitchell 0 G 5-8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State

Justine Pissott^ 13 G/F 6-4 Red Bank, N.J. Vanderbilt

Jessica Timmons^ 23 G 5-8 Charlotte, N.C. Alabama

Makayla Timpson 21 F 6-2 Edison, Ga. Florida State

Kayana Traylor* 4 G 5-9 Martinsville, Ind. Virginia Tech







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026

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