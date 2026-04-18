Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Training Camp Roster
Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have announced their 2026 training camp roster, with the team set to begin practice on Sunday, April 19, on Salesforce Court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever, who begin the 2026 WNBA season on Saturday, May 9, at home against the Dallas Wings, enter training camp with 16 players.
2026 Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster (Alphabetical):
First Last # Pos. Ht. Hometown College/Team
Aliyah Boston 7 C/F 6-5 St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands South Carolina
Monique Billings 25 F 6-3 Riverside, Calif. UCLA
Caitlin Clark 22 G 6-0 West Des Moines, Iowa Iowa
Sophie Cunningham 8 G 6-1 Columbia, Mo. Missouri
Damiris Dantas 12 C 6-3 Ferraz de Vasconcelos, Brazil N/A
Ty Harris 52 G 5-10 East Lansing, Mich. South Carolina
Myisha Hines-Allen 2 F 6-2 Montclair, N.J. Louisville
Lexie Hull 10 G 6-1 Spokane, Wash. Stanford
Raven Johnson^ 3 G 5-8 Atlanta, Ga. South Carolina
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 32 G 5-9 Aliquippa, Pa. Maryland
Megan McConnell* 16 G 5-7 Bridgeville, Pa. Duquesne
Kelsey Mitchell 0 G 5-8 Cincinnati, Ohio Ohio State
Justine Pissott^ 13 G/F 6-4 Red Bank, N.J. Vanderbilt
Jessica Timmons^ 23 G 5-8 Charlotte, N.C. Alabama
Makayla Timpson 21 F 6-2 Edison, Ga. Florida State
Kayana Traylor* 4 G 5-9 Martinsville, Ind. Virginia Tech
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026
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- Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
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- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
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