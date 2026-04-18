New York Liberty Sign Rebecca Allen

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty signed guard/forward Rebecca Allen in open free agency, the team announced today.

"Bec Allen coming back to New York is an amazing fullcircle moment for our organization," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "As one of the longesttenured players in franchise history, Bec helped shape the foundation of who we are today. She is the ultimate competitor and consummate teammate who elevates the locker room and impacts winning on both ends of the floor. Bec being back in a Liberty uniform is incredibly special for all of us."

Allen, a 6-2 guard, appeared in 44 games (17 starts) for Chicago in 2025, averaging 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The Melbourne, Australia native started 18 games for Phoenix in the 2024 season, recording 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, after playing 40 games with Connecticut in 2023 and posting averages of 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest (27 starts) for the Sun.

In 2021 with New York, she posted career highs of 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, with her 2.8 stocks per game ranking fifth in singleseason Liberty history and placing her alongside Sylvia Fowles and Breanna Stewart as the only players to do so that year. Allen also ranks ninth alltime in franchise history in blocks (110) and 14th in both threepointers made (145) and games played (145).

Allen began her professional career in the WNBL at just 16 years old and has represented Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, where she won a bronze medal after earning a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup. The 2014 WNBL Defensive Player of the Year has won championships in EuroCup, Spain's LF Endesa, the Slovakian League and the EEWBL.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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