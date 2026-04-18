Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster
Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck and Head Coach Rachid Meziane finalized the 2026 training camp roster. The team will begin training camp on Sunday, April 19 in Uncasville, CT.
Ten-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2014 WNBA Champion Britney Griner makes her debut to the Sun for the 2026 season, after signing with the team as a free agent in April. Griner began her WNBA career as the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury, playing 11 seasons with the team. Griner spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream before finding her home with the Sun. Returners from the Sun's 2025 squad include Leïla Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Migna Touré, Aaliyah Edwards, and four-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Edwards will appear in her first training camp with the Sun this season, as she was acquired by the team midway through the 2025 regular season, and Touré will make her first appearance at Connecticut's training camp.
Diamond Miller and Kennedy Burke will attend their first Sun training camp this year. Burke signed with the Sun as a free agent on April 12, while Miller was acquired by Connecticut on April 9 in a trade with the Dallas Wings. Madison Hayes returns to Connecticut for her second training camp appearance after joining the Sun in 2025.
The Sun's 2026 WNBA draftees Nell Angloma (No. 12 pick), Gianna Kneepkens (No. 15 pick), Charlisse Leger-Walker (No. 18 pick), and Taylor Bigby (No. 37 pick) will be in attendance. Additionally, Harmoni Turner, Shey Peddy, and Raegan Beers will compete for a spot on the Connecticut Sun's 2026 roster.
Connecticut Sun 2026 Training Camp Roster:
NO. NAME POS. HT DOB EXP FROM
33 Nell Angloma F 6-1 6/12/06 R France
15 Raegan Beers C 6-4 7/4/03 R Oklahoma
2 Taylor Bigby G 6-1 3/8/03 R TCU
25 Kennedy Burke G-F 6-1 2/14/97 7 UCLA
8 Aaliyah Edwards F 6-3 7/9/02 2 Connecticut
42 Brittney Griner C 6-9 10/18/90 12 Baylor
21 Madison Hayes G 6-0 11/26/01 R NC State
5 Gianna Kneepkens G 6-0 3/4/03 R UCLA
47 Leïla Lacan G 5-11 6/2/04 1 France
4 Charlisse Leger-Walker G 5-10 9/15/01 R UCLA
1 Diamond Miller F 6-3 2/11/01 3 Maryland
24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 2/3/03 1 LSU
10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 8/17/00 4 Connecticut
11 Shey Peddy G 5-7 10/28/88 6 Temple
22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 3/4/03 R NC State
28 Migna Touré G 6-0 12/19/94 1 France
14 Harmoni Turner G 5-10 10/4/01 R Harvard
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Rachid Meziane
Associate Head Coach: Roneeka Hodges
Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis
Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee
Head of Player Development: Chaz Franklin
General Manager: Morgan Tuck
The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
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