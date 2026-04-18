Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck and Head Coach Rachid Meziane finalized the 2026 training camp roster. The team will begin training camp on Sunday, April 19 in Uncasville, CT.

Ten-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and 2014 WNBA Champion Britney Griner makes her debut to the Sun for the 2026 season, after signing with the team as a free agent in April. Griner began her WNBA career as the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury, playing 11 seasons with the team. Griner spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream before finding her home with the Sun. Returners from the Sun's 2025 squad include Leïla Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, Migna Touré, Aaliyah Edwards, and four-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Edwards will appear in her first training camp with the Sun this season, as she was acquired by the team midway through the 2025 regular season, and Touré will make her first appearance at Connecticut's training camp.

Diamond Miller and Kennedy Burke will attend their first Sun training camp this year. Burke signed with the Sun as a free agent on April 12, while Miller was acquired by Connecticut on April 9 in a trade with the Dallas Wings. Madison Hayes returns to Connecticut for her second training camp appearance after joining the Sun in 2025.

The Sun's 2026 WNBA draftees Nell Angloma (No. 12 pick), Gianna Kneepkens (No. 15 pick), Charlisse Leger-Walker (No. 18 pick), and Taylor Bigby (No. 37 pick) will be in attendance. Additionally, Harmoni Turner, Shey Peddy, and Raegan Beers will compete for a spot on the Connecticut Sun's 2026 roster.

Connecticut Sun 2026 Training Camp Roster:

NO. NAME POS. HT DOB EXP FROM

33 Nell Angloma F 6-1 6/12/06 R France

15 Raegan Beers C 6-4 7/4/03 R Oklahoma

2 Taylor Bigby G 6-1 3/8/03 R TCU

25 Kennedy Burke G-F 6-1 2/14/97 7 UCLA

8 Aaliyah Edwards F 6-3 7/9/02 2 Connecticut

42 Brittney Griner C 6-9 10/18/90 12 Baylor

21 Madison Hayes G 6-0 11/26/01 R NC State

5 Gianna Kneepkens G 6-0 3/4/03 R UCLA

47 Leïla Lacan G 5-11 6/2/04 1 France

4 Charlisse Leger-Walker G 5-10 9/15/01 R UCLA

1 Diamond Miller F 6-3 2/11/01 3 Maryland

24 Aneesah Morrow F 6-1 2/3/03 1 LSU

10 Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 8/17/00 4 Connecticut

11 Shey Peddy G 5-7 10/28/88 6 Temple

22 Saniya Rivers G 6-1 3/4/03 R NC State

28 Migna Touré G 6-0 12/19/94 1 France

14 Harmoni Turner G 5-10 10/4/01 R Harvard

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Rachid Meziane

Associate Head Coach: Roneeka Hodges

Assistant Coach: Pascal Angillis

Assistant Coach: Ashlee McGee

Head of Player Development: Chaz Franklin

General Manager: Morgan Tuck

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026

Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.