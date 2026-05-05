A Statement from the Connecticut Sun on the Retirement of Tina Charles

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







"From the moment Tina Charles stepped onto the court as the first overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft, she set a standard of excellence that would define not only her career, but our franchise as well. Today, we celebrate Tina-an extraordinary athlete and pillar of the Connecticut community-on an incredible basketball journey that began and fittingly concluded here in Connecticut.

It has been one of the greatest honors in our organization's history to have Tina start and end her professional career in a Sun uniform. Her impact on this franchise is immeasurable. From her dominance in the paint to her relentless work ethic, Tina helped shape the identity of the Connecticut Sun and elevated the standard for everyone who wore this jersey alongside her.

Beyond the accolades, records, and AllStar appearances, Tina brought heart to this organization. She carried herself with pride, professionalism, and a deep commitment to the game and the community. Her passion for basketball and her respect for its history were evident every time she stepped on the floor.

Connecticut will always be home for Tina Charles, and she will forever be part of the foundation on which our franchise stands. We thank Tina for everything she has given to the Connecticut Sun and to the game of basketball. Her legacy here is permanent, and her influence will be felt for generations to come.

Once a Sun, always a Sun."







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