Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Sun Academy Schedule

Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun announced the summer schedule for its Sun Academy clinics, featuring a full slate of youth basketball programming.

The summer lineup includes the Sun Academy Gameday Clinic series, along with free community clinics held at Washington Park in Groton, Connecticut.

In addition to high-level coaching from the Sun Academy coaching staff and Sun Player Development staff, all participants of the Gameday Clinics will receive a Sun Academy T-shirt, a swag bag, and an exclusive fan experience. Gameday Clinics will also include a ticket to the respective game and a discounted link for parents and siblings of clinic attendees.

Sponsored by Jordan's Furniture, the Washington Park Clinics are free to all participants. All participants will receive a T-shirt, a Connecticut Sun basketball, and/or a swag bag.

Sun Academy Gameday Clinics:

Gameday Clinic #1: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Date: June 22, 2026

Time: 3:00-4:00pm

Demographic: Co-ed, grades 3-8

Gameday Clinic #2: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Date: July 8, 2026

Time: 3:30-4:30pm

Demographic: Co-ed, grades 3-8

Gameday Clinic #3: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Date: August 7, 2026

Time: 3:30-4:30pm

Demographic: Co-ed, grades 3-8

Sun Academy Gameday Clinics Special Offer: Save when you purchase the full three-clinic package! Regular Admission for gameday clinics will be $75.00 + transaction fees.

Tickets for each Sun Academy Gameday Clinic can be purchased: HERE

Sun Academy Washington Park Clinics:

Washington Park Clinic #1

Location: Washington Park

Date: June 25, 2026

Time: 4:00-5:00pm (Co-ed, grades 3-5 or beginner category) 5:00pm-6:00pm (Co-ed, grades 6-8 or advanced category)

Washington Park Clinic #2

Location: Washington Park

Date: July 7, 2026

Time: 4:00-5:00pm (Co-ed, grades 3-5 or beginner category) 5:00pm-6:00pm (Co-ed, grades 6-8 or advanced category)

Washington Park Clinic #3

Location: Washington Park

Date: August 5, 2026

Time: 4:00-5:00pm (Co-ed, grades 3-5 or beginner category) 5:00pm-6:00pm (Co-ed, grades 6-8 or advanced category)

While this event is free, all participants must register: HERE

Refund Policy: Sun Academy camps and clinics are non-refundable. If for any reason you can no longer attend your program, please contact our Sun Academy team at community@connecticutsun.com at least 24-hours prior to the start of that event for a credit for any money paid to be applied to your account. If for any reason Sun Academy is unable to hold a camp/clinic, you will be notified via email and issued a full refund within 30 days of the cancelled or rescheduled event.

To learn more and secure your spot in the Sun Academy Summer Clinics, visit https://sun.wnba.com/sun-academy or contact Jenna Whelan at community@connecticutsun.com.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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