Game Preview: Valkyries at Storm - 5/8/26

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries open the 2026 regular season in Seattle, facing the Storm on Friday. The Valkyries defeated the Storm in their lone preseason game, 78-76, on April 25. Newly acquired All-Star wing Gabby Williams is anticipated to make her Valkyries debut against her former team. Williams averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a league-best 2.3 steals per game with the Storm last season and was named to the league's All-Defensive First Team.

Valkyries at Storm

Friday, May 8 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries made 15 3-pointers and shot 45 percent from behind the arc in their 78-76 preseason win over the Seattle Storm at Chase Center on Saturday. The Valkyries more than doubled the Storm's output from distance, making eight more 3-pointers for a 24-point advantage. Veronica Burton and Miela Sowah led the way with 14 points and four 3-pointers each, Burton's production coming in the first half and Sowah shining in the second half. Four of the Valkyries' five starters played in just the first half, with Kate Martin playing into the second half and finishing with eight points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. Kaitlyn Chen (29 minutes) and Ashlon Jackson (26 minutes) logged the most playing time for Golden State, as Chen had 11 points and three assists and Jackson added five rebounds and three stocks (2 steals, 1 block). » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: With their new duo of Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams, the Valkyries are the only team that enters the 2026 season with two players who made the most recent All-Defensive Team. Williams was a first-team selection and Burton made the second team, while also taking home the WNBA's Most Improved Player award.

Storm: The Storm added two top-eight picks in this year's draft, drafting Awa Fam Thiam, a 6'4 center from Spain, with the third pick and acquiring LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson via a draft day trade with the Valkyries. Fam Thiam did not suit up for the Storm in the preseason, while Johnson was the team's leading scorer in both games, including a 20-point outing in a double-digit win over the Portland Fire. Seattle continues to build a promising young core, as they selected 6'6 center Dominique Malonga with the second pick in last year's draft - she is a rookie this season after playing overseas for all of last season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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