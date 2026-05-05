WNBA Issues Statement on Tina Charles' Retirement

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement regarding Tina Charles' retirement announcement:

"Tina Charles has defined excellence and consistency throughout one of the most remarkable careers in WNBA history. From earning unanimous Rookie of the Year honors to being named league MVP, to becoming the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder and second all-time leading scorer, Tina's impact on the game will be felt for generations to come.

"Beyond her extraordinary accomplishments, Tina has represented the very best of the WNBA throughout her career. Through her leadership and dedication to giving back - including her work with her Hopey's Heart Foundation - she has made a meaningful impact far beyond the game, earning the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award twice. On behalf of the WNBA, I want to thank Tina for her lasting contributions to the league and the sport of basketball. Her legacy will be defined not only by her excellence on the court, but by the standard she set as a leader, a teammate, and a champion for the communities she touched."







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