Valkyries Voted Best Defensive Team and Biggest Home-Court Advantage in 2026 GM Survey

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The WNBA conducted its annual General Manager survey and the Valkyries ranked first in several categories, including best defensive team, most impactful player acquisition and biggest homecourt advantage. Read below for all the Valkyries' related player, coach and team rankings.

GABBY WILLIAMS RECOGNIZED FOR OVERALL IMPACT AND DEFENSIVE PROWESS

The Valkyries acquired All-Star and First-Team All-Defensive wing Gabby Williams this offseason and the General Managers around the league consider her to be arguably the most impactful player acquired via free agency, tied with the Atlanta Dream's new forward Angel Reese. Williams and Reese each received 27 percent of the vote. Last season, Alyssa Thomas won this category and she went on to be an MVP candidate who led the Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA Finals. Williams was also voted as the league's best perimeter defender and finished second only behind reigning Co-Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson as the best overall defender. She was tied for the second-most versatile player in the league, only trailing two-time MVP Breanna Stewart.

VALKYRIES PROJECTED TO BE LEAGUE'S BEST DEFENSE

Golden State is the only team featuring two 2025 All-Defensive Team members and WNBA GMs believe they will lead the Valkyries to be the league's best defense this season. Gabby Williams was a first-team selection and Veronica Burton was named to the second team. The Valkyries ranked third in defensive rating last season (99.8 DEFRTG) and allowed the fewest paint points (29.0 PPG). Williams led the WNBA in steals per game (2.3 SPG) and spearheaded the Storm to the fourth-best defensive rating (100.1 DEFRTG). Head Coach Natalie Nakase has set the goal for the Valkyries to be the WNBA's best defense and the top executives overwhelmingly believe it will happen as they received 50 percent of the votes and the next closest team was the Atlanta Dream with 36 percent.

VALKYRIES HAVE BIGGEST HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

After setting WNBA attendance records last season and selling out all 23 home games (including playoffs), the Valkyries were voted the team with the biggest home-court advantage. Ballhalla has an electric atmosphere filled with loud, passionate fans, many of which donning Valkyrie violet. Speaking of Violet, the team's unveiled mascot/bestie took the energy to another level, creating an environment that provides tremendous support to the players but can also be difficult to play in as an opponent. Ballhalla received rave reviews from players throughout the league last season and the GMs concur with an overwhelming 64 percent of the votes - the Indiana Fever finished second at 21 percent. The Valkyries were also voted as the fourth-most fun team to watch in 2026, only trailing the Dallas Wings featuring Paige Bueckers, the Atlanta Dream featuring Angel Reese and the Fever featuring Caitlin Clark. Chase Center will be the place to watch all the action.

JANELLE SALAÜN AMONG LEAGUE'S BEST INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS

Janelle Salaün was voted as the second-best international player in the WNBA, trailing only 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Salaün was named to the All-Rookie Team last season, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 36.6 percent from three on 4.8 attempts per game. Salaün is from France, which received 100 percent of the votes as the country producing the best WNBA talent outside of the United States. Gabby Williams and Iliana Rupert also represent the French National Team.

NATALIE NAKASE AMONG LEAGUE'S BEST COACHES

Head Coach Natalie Nakase was voted by WNBA GMs as the third-best coach, only trailing Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeves and Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon. Nakase was named the WNBA Coach of the Year in her first season as a head coach. In the survey, she was tied for second among head coaches who are best at managing and motivating people and tied for third at both making in-game adjustments and running offense.

Check out the full General Manager survey at https://www.wnba.com/news/2026-wnba-gm-survey.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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