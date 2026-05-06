Storm Signs Taina Mair to Player Development Contract

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of guard Taina Mair, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, to one of the team's two player development roster spots.

Mair played in both preseason contests for the Storm, averaging 2.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. She led the team in assists both games with her nine dimes accounting for 22 points, and averaged a +/- of 10.5, the highest any Seattle player. During the April 29 matchup against the Portland Fire, she went 100% (2-for-2) from the free throw line.

The Boston native played her final three seasons at Duke University, where she was named the 2026 ACC Tournament MVP and averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. In 2025, she led the program in assists (134) and ranked second in both three-point percentage (37.8%) and steals (55). Mair started every collegiate game she played in, including her one season at Boston College, where she notched 11.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game, earning a selection to the ACC All-Freshman team. She led all freshmen in the ACC in double-doubles, assists, steals and minutes per game.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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