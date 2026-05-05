Toronto Tempo Games to Air Nationally Across Canada Under Historic New WNBA Media Rights Deal with Bell Media

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - The WNBA today announced that Bell Media will be the official media partner of the Toronto Tempo. Under the agreement, all Toronto Tempo games will air nationally across Canada on TSN beginning with the team's inaugural WNBA season. This is part of new multi-year Canadian media rights agreement finalized by the league.

Under the league-wide agreement, Bell Media becomes the WNBA's Canadian broadcast partner, with TSN delivering comprehensive coverage of Canada's first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, plus marquee events including WNBA All-Star, the WNBA Playoffs, the WNBA Finals, and the WNBA Draft. Select Toronto Tempo games will also air nationally on CTV and stream on Crave, expanding access for fans across the country. The full broadcast schedule will be announced soon.

"The Tempo is Canada's team, and it is incredibly important that as many people as possible are able to watch our games and feel part of the Tempo community," said Teresa Resch, President, Toronto Tempo. "Whether you're a longtime sports fan or discovering the WNBA for the first time, Canadians should have the opportunity to experience the Tempo and our incredible players for themselves. This league-wide agreement delivers consistent, high-quality coverage from one of the country's biggest broadcasters, and it reflects the biggest broadcast deal the WNBA has ever had outside the of the United States."

Additionally, Instacart, the Official Grocery Delivery App of the Tempo, has announced it will be delivering an exceptional fan-viewing experience as the title partner of the Tempo's regular season broadcast.

The announcement comes as the WNBA enters a milestone 30th season, marks its first expansion beyond the United States, and begins the first year of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Interest in women's basketball continues to grow nationwide. Canadian viewership of the 2026 WNBA Draft on TSN increased 172 per cent compared to the previous year. The league has also hosted sold-out preseason games in Toronto (2023) and Edmonton (2024), as well as the first regular-season WNBA game played outside the United States in Vancouver in 2025.

In addition, the WNBA previously announced the US National TV schedule for the season, which includes 19 national games for the Tempo. See below for the full slate of national games (all times in ET):

May 8 vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 PM (ION)

May 15 at. Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 PM (ION)

June 3 at New York Liberty, 8:00 PM (USA)

June 12 at Washington Mystics, 7:30 PM (ION)

June 16 at Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM (USA)

June 25 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7:00 PM (Prime)

June 27 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 2:00 PM (CBS)

July 10 vs. Dallas Wings, 7:30 PM (ION)

July 12 vs. New York Liberty, 3:00 PM (NBA TV)

July 17 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7:30 PM (ION)

July 20 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 8:00 PM (Peacock)

August 10 at Atlanta Dream, 8:00 PM (Peacock)

August 12 at Dallas Wings, 8:00 PM (USA)

August 18 vs. Indiana Fever, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

August 21 vs. Portland Fire, 10:00 PM (ION)

August 26 at Seattle Storm, 10:00 PM (USA)

August 28 at Las Vegas Aces, 10:00 PM (ION)

September 18 vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 PM (ION)

September 24 at Connecticut Sun, 7:00 PM (NBA TV)

For more information on the Toronto Tempo, please visit tempo.wnba.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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