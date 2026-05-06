Toronto Tempo Sign Yvonne Ejim to Training Camp Contract

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6'1 forward Yvonne Ejim to a training camp contract.

Ejim most recently played professionally in Spain for IDK Euskotren, where she averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8% from three though 27 games. She was drafted 33rd overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Ejim has performed on the international stage for Canada, including an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She played collegiately at Gonzaga, where she finished as the top scorer for the program, becoming the first player in WCC history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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