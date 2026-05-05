Kate Martin Injury Update
WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Kate Martin Injury Update

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has been progressing well after being diagnosed with a grade two right quad strain on April 28.

Martin will continue to be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.

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