Kate Martin Injury Update

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has been progressing well after being diagnosed with a grade two right quad strain on April 28.

Martin will continue to be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 5, 2026

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