Kate Martin Injury Update
Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has been progressing well after being diagnosed with a grade two right quad strain on April 28.
Martin will continue to be reevaluated on a day-to-day basis.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
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