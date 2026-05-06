Toronto Tempo Sign Mariella Fasoula to Developmental Contract

Published on May 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6-4 center Mariella Fasoula to a developmental contract.

Fasoula appeared in the Golden State Valkyries training camp this week and played in their preseason game against the Seattle Storm on April 25, where she recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT), one rebound, and one block in six minutes off the bench.

During the offseason, she played professionally for Besiktas JK Istanbul and averaged 17.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 19 games during the Turkish KBSL season. Originally from Marousi, Greece, Fasoula has represented the Greek Senior Women's National Team since 2015.

Fasoula played collegiately at Boston College (2015-17) and Vanderbilt University (2018-20), where she started in all 30 games played during her senior year. During the 2019-20 season, she finished first on the team with 399 points, 197 rebounds, and 27 blocks.







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