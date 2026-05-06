Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mercury - 5/10/26

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries host the reigning WNBA Finalist Phoenix Mercury for their home opener at Chase Center on Sunday. The Mercury defeated the defending champion New York Liberty and top-seeded Minnesota Lynx en route to the 2025 WNBA Finals. Golden State sold out every single one of its home games last season and hopes to keep that streak alive this season. Setting a WNBA record for wins for an expansion franchise in its inaugural season, the Valkyries earned 14 of their 23 wins at Chase Center. To celebrate the home opener, all fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries T-shirt, presented by Chase Freedom.

Valkyries vs. Mercury

Sunday, May 10 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ 44 (Bay Area) KMAX 31 (Sacramento) League Pass (National)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

BUY TICKETS

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The WNBA conducted its annual General Manager survey and the Valkyries ranked first in several categories, including best defensive team, most impactful player acquisition and biggest homecourt advantage. Among the recognized Valkyries include Gabby Williams, Janelle Salaün and Head Coach Natalie Nakase. » Full Story

Mercury: Fresh off a WNBA Finals run, the Mercury lost All-Star free agent forward Satou Sabally to the New York Liberty, but retained six-time All-Star and MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas, six-time All-Star Dewanna Bonner and four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.