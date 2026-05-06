Connecticut Sun Waive Madison Hayes and Taylor Bigby
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has waived guards Madison Hayes and Taylor Bigby.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026
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