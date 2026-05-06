Phoenix Mercury Acquire Chloe Bibby in Trade with Portland Fire

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have acquired forward Chloe Bibby in a trade with the Portland Fire. In exchange, the Fire received the rights to forward Julia Ayrault.

Bibby, a 6-2 forward out of Australia, appeared in 14 games during her 2025 rookie season with the Indiana Fever (nine games) and Golden State Valkyries (five games), averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% from three-point range.

The 11th overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft by Portland, Bibby has been a member of the senior Australian National Team since 2023, recently helping lead the Opals to a first-place finish at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Turkey. Bibby played collegiately at the University of Maryland (2020-22) and Mississippi State University (2017-20), earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors in her final season at Maryland.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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