Fever Reflect Back as They Prepare to Push Forward

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever embark on their quest for a WNBA title on Saturday - a marathon of a goal made of small steps in consistency, presence, and sacrifice.

Champions aren't crowned in April or May. They aren't decided by a single game or a collection of highlight plays. Champions are forged in the everyday - the regular, ordinary, routine moments where the collective decides to make sacrifice its natural rhythm, denying individual attention and instead raising the team above the self.

"We have to expect more of ourselves on a daily basis," coach Stephanie White said. "It's about consistency."

The road to a title is treacherous - the Fever know that well. Indiana went as far as Game 5 of the semifinals last season despite a plague of injuries. Caitlin Clark missed 31 games of her sophomore season with various leg injuries. Sophie Cunningham sustained a knee injury that ended her season in August, and Kelsey Mitchell played until her muscles physically would not allow her to take another step.

"If I've got to do it all over again and let my body fall out the way it did, I'm going to do it," Mitchell said. "I love the game that much. I love competing that much."

The 2026 campaign marks Mitchell's ninth season in the WNBA. She's dedicated all nine seasons to the Indiana Fever, becoming a pillar of the franchise's identity throughout her career. Her last three seasons have been the best of her career.

She's a three-time All-Star, finished top-10 in MVP voting in 2024, and top-five in 2025. Mitchell was also named to the All-WNBA first team in 2025.

"I don't think there's a faster player in the league with the ball than Kelsey Mitchell," White said. "I don't think there's a scarier player in the league to guard one-on-one than Kelsey Mitchell.

"...Kelsey is a player that you want to reach the pinnacle."

Mitchell's experience in the WNBA covers a broad range of change in women's basketball - when she was initially drafted, teams flew on commercial flights, and even drove to closer contests.

"I wouldn't be where I am without those experiences," Mitchell said. "But I'm happy to see the league keep making higher up changes. I'm just going to keep embracing it as long as I'm a part of the league and be grateful for the process."

The WNBA enters its 30th season as the 2026 season kicks off on Friday, May 8, though Indiana isn't in action until Saturday, May 9.

"I'm so thankful that this league is where we are right now," White said. "To still be a part of it, and to see these things come to fruition, these players deserve it. They have been a part of a tidal wave of changing the landscape of the game, and I'm just thankful that they are living in this moment and I'm thankful that I'm still part of it."

The Fever intend to honor that sentiment with a healthy and successful regular season as they hope to position themselves to take another step in the postseason. White's player-led locker room is already in full swing as Indiana cultivated critical relationships with new draftees and signees throughout preseason action, strengthening bonds that helped the Fever through a difficult 2025 season.

"I think the next step is to position ourselves to get to the Finals," White stated.

Indiana was eliminated in the first round of the postseason in 2024, then the semifinals in 2025. White and crew are fully focused on the small details that will contribute to their road to a Finals berth as they look ahead to the 2026 regular season.

"Every day matters," White said. "We can't skip steps."

The Fever embrace the challenge of the regular season as they prepare to push for Finals-worth play come September and October. It all starts on Saturday, May 9, as they host the Dallas Wings in the first game of 44 regular season contests.

"I think we're all just counting down the days," Lexie Hull said. "...To have everyone back is really exciting. I think that's what gets us that much more amped, just because we have a really great group that we're excited about."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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