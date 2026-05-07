Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Developmental Contract

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Marta Suárez to a developmental contract.

Suárez, a 6-3 forward from Spain, was selected No. 16 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and traded to the Golden State Valkyries on draft night. She played collegiately at Texas Christan University (2025-26), University of California, Berkeley (2023-25) and University of Tennessee (2020-23). Last season at TCU, she earned All-Big 12 First Team honors after averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from three.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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