Lynx Waive King, Poffenbarger and Sherrod
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived forwards Liatu King and Saylor Poffenbarger, along with guard Jaylyn Sherrod.
The Lynx will tip off the regular season against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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