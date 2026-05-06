Lynx Waive King, Poffenbarger and Sherrod

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived forwards Liatu King and Saylor Poffenbarger, along with guard Jaylyn Sherrod.

The Lynx will tip off the regular season against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.