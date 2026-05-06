Connecticut Sun Sign Ashlon Jackson to Developmental Contract
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has signed Ashlon Jackson, the 23rd overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, to a developmental contract. Per team policy, details of the contract were not released.
The 22-year-old Texas native was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft after a successful four-year collegiate career with Duke. In her 139 career games with the Blue Devils, Jackson averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 34.2 percent from three-point range. The 6-0 guard ranks as the second all-time three-point shooter in Duke program history after 235 career threes. In her senior year, she was named as an All-American honorable mention after she tallied 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 points to lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. In the 2024-25 season, she tied a program single season record with 87 made threes. Jackson has also been named to the NCAA All-Region team (2024-25), is a two-time All-ACC selection and a two-time All-ACC tournament selection.
The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Foradditionalinformation or topurchaseseason tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.
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