Connecticut Sun Sign Ashlon Jackson to Developmental Contract

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has signed Ashlon Jackson, the 23rd overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, to a developmental contract. Per team policy, details of the contract were not released.

The 22-year-old Texas native was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the second round of the 2026 WNBA Draft after a successful four-year collegiate career with Duke. In her 139 career games with the Blue Devils, Jackson averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 34.2 percent from three-point range. The 6-0 guard ranks as the second all-time three-point shooter in Duke program history after 235 career threes. In her senior year, she was named as an All-American honorable mention after she tallied 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 points to lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. In the 2024-25 season, she tied a program single season record with 87 made threes. Jackson has also been named to the NCAA All-Region team (2024-25), is a two-time All-ACC selection and a two-time All-ACC tournament selection.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now:HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Foradditionalinformation or topurchaseseason tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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