Connecticut Sun Acquire Hailey Van Lith

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has been awarded Hailey Van Lith on a waiver claim. Per team policy, details of the contract were not announced.

Van Lith, a 5-9 guard, comes to Connecticut after spending one season with the Chicago Sky. The TCU alumna was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and appeared in 29 games for Chicago averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in her rookie season. In her most recent outings, she recorded minutes in both of the Sky's preseason games averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 71.4 percent from the field.

During her college career, Van Lith was an AP All-American (2024-25), Big 12 Player of the Year (2024-25), First Team All-Big 12 member (2024-25), Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2024-25), two-time First-Team All-ACC member (2021-23), three-time NCAA Tournament All-Region team member and ACC All-Freshman team member (2020-21). At the end of her tenure, she held the all-time NCAA record for games played and started (172) and minutes played (5,692). During her time with Louisville, LSU and TCU, Van Lith averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.2% from the field, 33.8% from three and 84.0% from the line. Van Lith recorded the most points (680) and assists (204) in a single season in TCU history in 2024-25. She also holds the all-time single-season record for minutes played for Louisville (1,364).

On the international stage, Van Lith represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a bronze medal as a member of the USA 3×3 Women's National Team.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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