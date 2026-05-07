Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty (Game #1)
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun (0-0) open the 2026 regular season on Friday night against the New York Liberty (0-0) at 7:30 PM EST at Barclays Center. The matchup marks the start of the Sunset Season for the Sun. The nationally televised game will air on ION.
On Sunday, May 3, Connecticut fell to the Liberty 79-67, in their final preseason game of the 2026 season. Brittney Griner led the way for the Sun, with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Missing for the Sun was Leïla Lacan (NWT due to overseas obligations) and promising rookie Nell Angloma (NWT due to overseas obligations).
Friday's contest will be the 102nd game between the two franchises with New York holding a 51-50 edge in the all-time series. In the last regular season outing against the Liberty, the Sun fell 81-79 on the road. Connecticut was led by Aneesah Morrow, who had a fantastic double-double performance with 18 points and 15 rebounds. On the other end, Breanna Stewart led New York with 18 points, while Jonquel Jones led with 11 rebounds.
On This Day in Sun History: On May 8, 2005, the Connecticut Sun defeated the Charlotte Sting in a preseason contest, 69-64. Sun Legend Asjha Jones led the way for Connecticut with 15 points and six rebounds. This marked the start of one of the best seasons in franchise history as the Sun won the 2005 Eastern Conference and reached the 2005 WNBA finals.
Game Status Report:
Shey Peddy - OUT (Left lower leg)
Aaliyah Edwards- OUT (Left thigh)
Leïla Lacan - NWT (Overseas obligations)
Nell Angloma - NWT (Overseas obligations)
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