Chicago Sky Announce 2026 Opening Night Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced their opening-night roster for the 2026 season.
The roster is listed below:
No. Player Pos. Ht. DOB Yrs. College/Country
0 Jacy Sheldon G 5'10" 8/23/2000 2 Ohio State/USA
1 Elizabeth Williams C/F 6'3" 6/23/1993 11 Duke/United Kingdom
4 Skylar Diggins G 5'9" 8/2/1990 11 Notre Dame/USA
5 Rickea Jackson F 6'2" 3/16/2001 2 Tennessee/USA
7 DiJonai Carrington G 5'11" 1/8/1998 5 Baylor/USA
9 Natasha Cloud G 5'10" 2/22/1992 10 Saint Joseph's/USA
10 Kamilla Cardoso C 6'7" 4/30/2001 2 South Carolina/Brazil
11 Gabriela Jaquez G 6'0" 11/19/2003 R UCLA/USA
12 Sydney Taylor G 5'9" 6/21/2001 R Louisville/USA
21 Maddy Westbeld* F 6'3" 2/10/2002 1 Notre Dame/USA
22 Courtney Vandersloot G 5'8" 2/8/1989 15 Gonzaga/USA
24 Rachel Banham G 5'10" 7/15/1993 10 Minnesota/USA
30 Azurá Stevens F 6'6" 2/1/1996 8 UConn/USA
35 Aicha Coulibaly* G/F 6'0" 10/18/2001 R Texas A&M/Mali
*Developmental contract
The Sky's roster has an average of 5.5 years of experience, down from 5.8 last season. The standard roster has an average of 6.3 years of experience.
Chicago rosters three rookies on the team, one of which was drafted in 2026 (Jaquez). The Sky have two players from the 2025 draft on the opening-day roster (Westbeld, Coulibaly) and three players from the 2024 class (Sheldon, Cardoso, Jackson).
Outside of that, the Sky are represented by the following draft classes: 2021 (Carrington), 2018 (Stevens), 2016 (Banham), 2015 (Cloud, Williams), 2013 (Diggins) and 2011 (Vandersloot). Chicago also has one undrafted rookie on the roster.
Chicago's opening-night roster has an average age of 28.8 years. The Sky's standard roster has an average age of 29.56 years. As it stands today, before all rosters leaguewide are finalized, the Sky would have the third-oldest roster in the league. They rank behind the two teams who represented the league in the WNBA Finals last season: the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky rank only behind the Aces in average seasons played, as of today.
Between the Sky's rostered players, Chicago holds the following accolades:
Four-time WNBA Champions (Cloud, Stevens, Vandersloot 2x)
11-time All-WNBA (Diggins 6x, Vandersloot 5x)
12-time All-Stars (Diggins 7x, Vandersloot 5x)
Two Most Improved Players (Carrington, Diggins)
Four All-Defensive Team selections (Carrington, Cloud 3x)
Five All-Rookie selections (Cardoso, Diggins, Jackson, Stevens, Vandersloot)
Eight assist champions (Cloud, Vandersloot 7x)
Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.
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