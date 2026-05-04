Chicago Sky Sign Natasha Cloud

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they signed guard Natasha Cloud. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not announced.

"Natasha is one of the best passers and defenders in our league," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She fits in with the other proven winners on our roster."

Cloud is a 10-year WNBA veteran who holds career averages of 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. She was picked with the No. 15 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 WNBA Draft.

Last season, Cloud suited up for the New York Liberty, averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 41 games (all starts). She averaged 2.7 steals per game in New York's three playoff games.

She had one of the most statistically productive seasons of her career in 2024 while playing with the Phoenix Mercury. In 38 starts, she averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists and 1.4 steals while earning All-Defensive Second Team honors. In two postseason games with the Mercury, she averaged 24.5 points and 10.0 assists while making six of her 13 three-point attempts in the series.

Cloud spent the first eight seasons of her career with the Washington Mystics, where she was drafted. She appeared in 248 games there (204 starts) and averaged 8.1 points and 5.1 assists. In the 2022 season, she finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting en route to being named to the All-Defensive First Team.

She is Washington's all-time franchise leader in assists (1,258) and ranks fourth in steals (236).

Cloud began her collegiate career at Maryland, playing her freshman season there before playing her final three years at Saint Joseph's. She is Saint Joseph's all-time single-season leader in assists (243).

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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