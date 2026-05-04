Chicago Sky Waive Hailey Van Lith

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived guard Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Sky. She appeared in 29 games with the team, averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in her rookie season.

She appeared in both of the Sky's preseason games. She scored 20 points in the preseason opener, going a perfect 8 for 8 from the field. In those two games, she averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 71.4% from the floor.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.