Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players

Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Shay Ciezki and Lauren Jensen, forward Morgan Maly and center Jillian Alleyne.

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