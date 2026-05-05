Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players
Published on May 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Shay Ciezki and Lauren Jensen, forward Morgan Maly and center Jillian Alleyne.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 4, 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Waive Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly - Chicago Sky
- Storm Waives Taina Mair - Seattle Storm
- Grammy-Winning Artist, Ashanti, to Perform at Halftime of Portland Fire Home Opener on May 9 - Portland Fire
- Dallas Wings Announce Roster Transactions - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Sign Natasha Cloud - Chicago Sky
- Chicago Sky Waive Hailey Van Lith - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Waive Kyla Oldacre, Harmoni Turner and Migna Touré - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.