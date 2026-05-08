Phoenix Mercury Unveil Rebel Edition Uniform and Court
Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today unveiled its Nike Rebel Edition uniform and matching court, showcasing the team's new bold and modernized brand.
The Rebel uniform features a new iteration of the "PHX" logo prominently across the chest and accents of the Valley gradient, paying homage to Arizona's iconic sunsets while celebrating the X-Factor, the best fans in the WNBA. The primary logo is featured on the left leg of the shorts, and the popular "Merc" moniker is centered on the beltline, reflecting the nickname that players and fans have long used to refer to the team.
As part of the Mercury's revolutionary rotating jersey badge partnership, Hero Bread, the team's 2026 jersey badge partner, is displayed on the upper left shoulder. Fry's Food Stores, the Mercury's longtime partner, is featured on the front of the jersey.
The Rebel court incorporates the Valley gradient in the PHX logo at center court and on the sidelines. Silhouettes of the secondary "Merc" logo, the Mercury "M," and "Home of the X-Factor" are also featured on the hardwood. In addition to the Rebel court, the Mercury have a Core court and a Court Origins court - the most courts of any team in the WNBA.
The Mercury's Rebel Edition uniform and court will debut on May 15 when the team hosts the Chicago Sky at Mortgage Matchup Center. More information on the Rebel Edition uniform is available at phxmerc.com/newlook.
The Rebel jersey and a Rebel-inspired apparel collection are available for purchase starting today at the Team Shop and online at shop.phoenixmercury.com.
The Mercury will open the 2026 WNBA regular season tomorrow, May 9, against the Aces in Las Vegas in a 2025 Finals rematch airing nationally on ABC. The team will tip off its home schedule on Tuesday, May 12 against the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tickets for all Mercury home games are on sale now at phxmerc.com/tix.
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