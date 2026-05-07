Phoenix Mercury Sign Shay Ciezki to Developmental Contract
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Shay Ciezki to a developmental contract.
Ciezki participated in training camp with the Mercury, averaging 5.0 points and 3.5 assists in just 8.0 minutes per game during the team's two preseason wins.
The 5-7 guard played collegiately at Indiana University (2024-26) and Penn State University (2022-24). As a senior at Indiana, Ciezki earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and led the Big Ten while ranking sixth in the NCAA in three-point percentage (42.4). She also shot over 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line for the season.
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