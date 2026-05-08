Phoenix Mercury Set 2026 Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have announced its opening night roster for the 2026 WNBA season. The 15-player roster, which represents 10 nationalities, is headlined by All-WNBA First Team forward Alyssa Thomas and four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper. DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA's active leading scorer and the second-leading scorer in Mercury history, returns for her 12th season with the team.

In setting the opening night roster, the Mercury have waived forward Chloe Bibby. The contract of forward Valériane Ayayi has been partially suspended due to FIBA clearance. The contract of guard Monique Akoa Makani, who is still completing her season overseas, has been partially suspended until she reports to the team.

The Mercury tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season on the road on Saturday, May 9 in a WNBA Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces. On Tuesday, May 12, the Mercury open their home schedule, taking on the Minnesota Lynx in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for all home games are available now at phxmerc.com/tix.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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