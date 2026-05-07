Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster
Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today their final roster for the 2026 WNBA season.
The team has also waived guard Kate Martin. Additionally, the Valkyries have filed for a replacement contract for center Iliana Rupert due to pregnancy and is awaiting league approval.
2026 Golden State Valkyries Roster:
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
1 Gabby Williams F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States
2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States
3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada
4 Justė Jocytė G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 Lithuania/United States
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
6 Kaila Charles G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States
7 Miela Sowah* G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia
12 Iliana Rupert C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France
13 Janelle Salaün F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 France
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States
* Development Player
Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available atvalkyries.com.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026
- Chicago Sky Sign Maddy Westbeld, Aicha Coulibaly to Developmental Contracts - Chicago Sky
- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- WNBA and Aws Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Fan Engagement, Innovation and Growth - WNBA
- Atlanta Dream Partners with Victory+ to Stream All Locally Broadcast Games for Free - Atlanta Dream
- Cotie McMahon Injury Update - Washington Mystics
- New York Liberty Welcome Fans Back to Barclays Center to Tip off 2026 WNBA Season, Celebrating Historic 30th Season - New York Liberty
- Tempo Announce Launch of Tempo Basketball Foundation - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- USA Basketball Announces Women's National Team Assistant Coaches for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mercury - 5/10/26
- Valkyries Sign Miela Sowah to Player Development Contract
- Valkyries Voted Best Defensive Team and Biggest Home-Court Advantage in 2026 GM Survey