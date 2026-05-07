Golden State Valkyries Announce Final 2026 Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today their final roster for the 2026 WNBA season.

The team has also waived guard Kate Martin. Additionally, the Valkyries have filed for a replacement contract for center Iliana Rupert due to pregnancy and is awaiting league approval.

2026 Golden State Valkyries Roster:

# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY

1 Gabby Williams F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States

2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States

3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada

4 Justė Jocytė G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 Lithuania/United States

5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States

6 Kaila Charles G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States

7 Miela Sowah* G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia

12 Iliana Rupert C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France

13 Janelle Salaün F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 France

15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States

22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States

24 Cecilia Zandalasini F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy

41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States

* Development Player

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available atvalkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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