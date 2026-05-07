Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Roster

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has announced the team's roster ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, featuring a blend of established stars, rising young talent and key offseason additions as the franchise begins its pursuit of a championship.

Atlanta's roster is anchored by the return of Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard. That core group was instrumental in Atlanta's franchise-record 30-win campaign and .682 winning percentage, helping establish the Dream as one of the league's most dynamic and efficient teams. Together, they continue to represent the standard being built in Atlanta: talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning.

The opening night roster also features several key additions and emerging contributors expected to play important roles throughout the 2026 season.

Following a defining offseason that saw the organization re-sign its core group and acquire two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, Atlanta enters the season with continuity, depth and a roster built to compete among the WNBA's elite. Reese complements the Dream's returning core with elite rebounding, relentless competitiveness and championship pedigree.

Following an electric rookie season, Te-Hina Paopao continues to emerge as an important piece within Head Coach Karl Smesko's system, bringing shooting, pace and playmaking to Atlanta's backcourt.

Atlanta also welcomes WNBL MVP Isobel Borlase following a historic season overseas, adding scoring ability, versatility and high-level international experience to the Dream's backcourt. The Dream's 2026 draft class is represented by Madina Okot and Indya Nivar, whose size, athleticism and defensive intensity earned them spots on the opening night roster following strong performances throughout training camp.

Returning forward Sika Koné provides additional continuity and frontcourt depth, while Holly Winterburn adds versatility and playmaking to the Dream's rotation.

Smesko enters his second WNBA season after leading the Dream to the most successful regular season in franchise history in 2025. With a full offseason and a returning core in place, Atlanta will look to further establish its identity on both ends of the floor heading into the new campaign.

The Dream's 2026 roster is listed below:

Name Position Height Exp. Pronunciation College/Home Country

Allisha Gray #15 G 6'0" 9 AL-LEE-shuh South Carolina

Angel Reese #5 F 6'4" 2 - LSU

Brionna Jones #42 F 6'3" 9 Prefers "Bri" Maryland

Holly Winterburn #7 G 5'11" Rookie - England

Indya Nivar #21 G 5'10" Rookie IN-dee-uh nuh-VAR North Carolina

Isobel Borlase #20 G 5'11" Rookie Boar-Lays Australia

Jordin Canada #3 G 5'6" 8 - UCLA

Madina Okot #11 C 6'6" Rookie mah-DEAN-uh oh-CAUGHT South Carolina

Naz Hillmon #00 F 6'2" 4 NAHZ Michigan

Rhyne Howard #10 G 6'2" 4 ryan Kentucky

Sika Koné #23 F 6'3" 3 SEE-kuh KOH-nay Spain/Mali

Te-Hina Paopao #2 G 5'9" 1 Tuh-HEE-nuh Pow-Pow South Carolina

The Dream will tip off the 2026 season on May 9 when they travel to face the Minnesota Lynx before concluding the opening road trip against the Dallas Wings on May 12. Atlanta's home opener will take place on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Fans can secure tickets for the home opener and all 2026 Dream home games by visiting dream.wnba.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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