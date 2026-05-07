Valkyries Announce Series of Activations and Events Surrounding Opening Weekend

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries are set to host a slate of activations and events surrounding the team's opening weekend, which begins this Friday, May 8 when the Valkyries visit Seattle for a 7 p.m. tip-off and continues Sunday, May 10 for Golden State's home opener at 5:30 p.m. against Phoenix, presented by Chase Freedom.

Season Opener - Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Ballhalla is back at Thrive City during the "Season Tip-Off Viewing Party" as the Valkyries take on the Storm in Seattle. Fans can enjoy a DJ, photo opportunities, games, and a chance to win prizes, including signed jerseys, all game long. Additionally, the Thrive City Entertainment Zone will be fully activated, allowing guests ages 21 and over to purchase to-go alcoholic beverages to enjoy throughout the plaza. Bay Area artist Lil Kayla is set to deliver a special performance at halftime. Fans looking to attend are encouraged to RSVP here.

Home Opener - Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener, presented by Chase Freedom, with doors opening at 4 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. tip-off. All fans in attendance will receive a violet 'This is Ballhalla' t-shirt, courtesy of Chase Freedom, and bestie, Violet will be handing out flowers in celebration of Mother's Day. Exclusive Valkyries merchandise and jerseys will also be available at the Golden State shop.

Olympian Eileen Gu will bang the GSV Drum, Bay Area native Lynnea Moorer will sing the National Anthem, and musician Sheila E. is set to perform at halftime.

Valkyries Bar Network

Golden State is excited to unveil the Valkyries Bar Network, "Ballhalla Around The Bay," a collection of 16 bars across the Bay Area where fans can gather and cheer on the Valkyries all season long. Members of the Bar Network will air all Valkyries games this season, allowing fans to bring their Ballhalla mentality throughout the Bay. Select locations will offer exclusive Valkyries-themed cocktails and mocktails, as well as special discounts for fans who are wearing Valkyries gear. A full list of participating bars can be found here. Bars interested in joining can email ValksMarketing@valkyries.com for more information.

Participating Bars include:

Oakland: Ben 'N Nicks, Cato's Ale House, Lucy Blue, Pickle Athletics, and The White Horse. South Bay: Rookie's Sports Lodge (Downtown and Willow Glen locations). San Francisco: ATWATER Tavern, Harmonic Brewing (Thrive City location), Harry's Bar, Hi Tops, Mother, Rikki's, Splash Sports Bar, Standard Deviant Brewing (14th Street and Pier 70 locations), Third Rail, and Valley Tavern.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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