Natalie Nakase Named USA Basketball Assistant Coach for 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup

Published on May 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







USA Basketball announced today the 2026 USA Women's National Team assistant coaches, who will be on the sidelines for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, which is set for Sept. 4-13 in Berlin. 2025-28 USA Women's National Team head coach Kara Lawson (Duke University) will be assisted by Natalie Nakase (Golden State Valkyries), Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix Mercury) and Stephanie White (Indiana Fever).

"Over the last several months, I've seen the incredible impact Natalie, Nate and Stephanie have each had on the USA Women's National Team program," USA Basketball Women's National Team managing director Sue Bird said. "They have elite basketball minds and are all leaders who understand what it takes to represent the U.S. at the highest level. They have built genuine chemistry in such a short amount of time along with a strong level of trust and collaboration as a group. I'm really excited to see everyone continue working together with Kara as we head into the World Cup this fall in Berlin."

Nakase, Tibbetts and White served on staff for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament and were court coaches at both the December 2025 and April 2026 USA Women's National Team training camps.

Nakase is entering her second season as the head coach of Golden State after leading the expansion franchise to a playoff appearance in its inaugural season.

The 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year has a decade of NBA, WNBA and international coaching experience. Before being named head coach of the Valkyries, Nakase served as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Clippers and Agua Caliente Clippers. She also was the head coach of the Saitama Broncos (Japan) and Wolfenbuttel Wildcats (Germany) and assistant coach for the Tokyo Apache.

The coaching staff was selected by Bird and approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2026

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