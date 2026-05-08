Golden State Valkyries Unveil Black 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Uniform
Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today unveiled the new black Nike Rebel Edition uniforms for the 2026 season, a design that pays homage to the trailblazers who first ignited professional women's basketball in the Bay Area and celebrates the standard the Valkyries are setting in the modern era.
The Rebel Edition jerseys are now available for purchase at the Golden State Shop in Thrive City and online at shop.valkyries.com. Rebel Edition shorts will also be available for sale soon online and in-store.
"Women's basketball has had a home in the Bay Area for decades, and this community has never taken that for granted," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. " From the San Francisco Pioneers to the San Jose Lasers, the fans, players, and organizations who came before us built something real and lasting here, and we feel that every day. The Valkyries stand on the shoulders of these trailblazers. This uniform honors our storied past, reflects the excitement of our present, and fuels the unstoppable momentum of a future that's brighter than ever."
With a rich history of women's basketball dating back to 1979, the Rebel uniforms honor the Bay Area's history as an epicenter for women's basketball for generations past and to come. The design elements effortlessly tie in the Bay Area's strong basketball heritage and the resilience of those who came before the Valkyries.
Tonal power burst lines symbolize the explosive energy of the players and community that transform Chase Center into Ballhalla. Along the anthem patch, rhythmic waves mirror the relentless tides of the Bay. Wing elements across the shoulders symbolize the Valkyries' collective strength and ascent, reflecting the team's spirit reaching new heights alongside Bay Area fans. Chase and Kaiser Permanente logos on the front showcase two impactful founding partners who are deeply dedicated to supporting women in sports throughout the Bay Area, while the violet 'Valkyries' across the chest emphasizes the team's modern, powerful, and bold identity.
More photos of the new Rebel Edition uniforms can be found here. For every Valkyries jersey purchased, Kaiser Permanente will donate* $25 to She Plays On, a platform that empowers Bay Area girls to live healthy, active lifestyles on and off the court.
For more information on the Valkyries, including information on ticketing, please visit valkyries.com.
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