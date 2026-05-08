Dorka Juhász Injury Update

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Dorka Juhász, who sustained a right foot injury while playing against Casademont Zaragoza in the EuroLeague Women Semifinal on April 17.

After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and additional imaging, a right mid-foot sprain was confirmed. Juhász is progressing as expected and will continue her rehabilitation in consultation with Mayo Clinic foot and ankle specialists. Further updates on her progress will be provided when available.







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